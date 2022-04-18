After finishing the spring season with a 2nd place finish at the Aggie Invitational, the Arkansas Men’s Golf team is looking forward to the post season.

Up first, the SEC Championships in St. Simons Island, GA. Segundo Oliva Pinto won the SEC individual title a season ago, and the Hogs fell one putt short of being back-to-back SEC Champions in Match Play against Vanderbilt.

Head Coach Brad McMakin says his team is playing consistent golf right now and hopes they can combine that with their post season experience to make a run to Nationals.

The SEC Championships start on Wednesday with Stroke Play. Match Play starts on April 23rd.