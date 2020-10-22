Arkansas Men’s Basketball To Host Central Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE – For the first time since the 1946-47 season, Arkansas will play Central Arkansas in men’s basketball. The game is set for Dec. 12, 2020, and will be contested in Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks are 6-0 all-time versus the Bears, including a 3-0 record in games played in Fayetteville.

The series dates back to Arkansas’ first season of basketball. The teams met on back-to-back days during the 1923-24 season (Jan. 11 and 12) in Fayetteville with the Razorbacks winning 62-27 and 34-14, respectively.

Games three, four and five in the series were played in Conway, one coming in December 1933 (a 53-30 Razorback win) and the other two the following December (Arkansas winning 42-38 and 66-27, respectively).

The last meeting in the series came on Feb. 1, 1947, in Fayetteville, a 59-39 decision in favor of the Razorbacks.

Arkansas-Central Arkansas Series

DateOpponentResultArkansas ScoreUCA Score
01/11/24Central ArkansasW6227
01/12/24Central ArkansasW3414
Dec. 1933at Central ArkansasW5430
Dec. 1934at Central ArkansasW4238
Dec. 1934at Central ArkansasW6627
02/01/47Central ArkansasW5939

