Arkansas MBB To Host Texas A&M March 6th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference office announced today that Arkansas will host Texas A&M on Mar. 6 (Saturday). Game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Arkansas had two games with Texas A&M postponed this month due to COVID-19 protocols within the Aggie men’s basketball program.

All tickets from the Texas A&M game scheduled for Feb. 6 game will be honored for the Mar. 6 contest. For further ticket questions:

– visit the Razorback Ticket Center website by CLICKING HERE.

– email the Razorback Ticket Center at raztk@uark.edu.

– call the Razorback Ticket Center at (800) 982-4647 (HOGS) or locally at (479) 575-5151.

The 20th-ranked Razorbacks return to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday (Feb. 27) to host LSU. Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2. After the game, Arkansas will honor seniors Jalen Tate, Vance Jackson Jr., Justin Smith, Emeka Obukwelu and Khalil Garland.

SEC Schedule for Saturday, March 6

Alabama at Georgia | CBS | 1:00 pm CT

LSU at Missouri – originally scheduled for January 9

Mississippi State at Auburn – originally scheduled for February 16

Texas A&M at Arkansas – originally scheduled for February 6

South Carolina at Kentucky – originally scheduled for December 29

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

