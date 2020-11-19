Arkansas Men’s Basketball Announces Home Non-Conference Start Times

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas announced start times for six of its seven home men’s basketball games, including a 6:30 pm tip for the season-opener versus Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25.

Game two of the 2020-21 season will be Nov. 28 (Saturday) versus North Texas with a 5:00 pm start time. Arkansas will open December by hosting UT Arlington on the 2nd (Wednesday). The contest will be televised on the SEC Network with an 8:00 pm start.

The Dec. 5 (Saturday) matchup with Lipscomb start time has not been set and will not be until kickoff for Arkansas’ home football game with Alabama is set.

The following Saturday (Dec. 12) meeting with Central Arkansas is tentatively set for 5:00 pm.

The Razorbacks’ final two home non-conference games include Dec. 20 (Sunday) versus Oral Roberts at 1:00 pm on SEC Network and Dec. 22 (Tuesday) versus Abilene Christian at 7:00 pm.

Games not designated as an SEC Network telecast will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

Please note that times, dates and/or opponents are subject to change.

Arkansas 2020-21 Home Non-Conference Schedule

Times to Be Announced – TIMES, DATES AND OPPONENTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Nov. 25 (Wed.) Mississippi Valley State SEC Network Plus 6:30 pm

Nov. 28 (Sat.) North Texas SEC Network Plus 5:00 pm

Dec. 2 (Wed.) UT Arlington SEC Network 8:00 pm

Dec. 5 (Sat.) Lipscomb SEC Network Plus TBA

Dec. 12 (Sat.) Central Arkansas SEC Network Plus 5:00 pm

Dec. 20 (Sun.) Oral Roberts SEC Network 1:00 pm

Dec. 22 (Tues.) Abilene Christian SEC Network Plus 7:00 pm

