Arkansas’ Mark Smith to Have Busy Friday in The Lone Star State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ secondary coach Mark Smith will have a busy schedule on Friday.

He will check in on four defensive back prospects before seeing another one play later that night. Smith will be in Houston on Friday night to see Klein Oak four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern, 6-2, 185, play.

Earlier the day, Smith will be at four different schools. He will check in on Anna safety Abner Dubar, 6-1, 180; The Colony safety Christian Gonzalez, 6-2, 192; Little Elm cornerback Ryan Watts, 6-3, 187; and Argyle Liberty Christian cornerback Collin Gamble, 5-11, 185.

McGlothern will take an official visit to Arkansas for the Auburn game on Oct. 19 weekend. He doubles at wide receiver for his high school team. He has 17 receptions for 381 yards and five touchdowns in three games. He also has one kickoff return for 17 yards and averaged 10 yards on four punt returns. He’s also considering Texas, Georgia, Oregon and LSU.

Gamble is from the same school as Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel. Last season, he had 45 tackles, four interceptions with two returned for touchdowns and 22 pass breakups. Arkansas, California and several others are on his list.

Watts committed to Oklahoma on April 21. He was scheduled to officially visit Arkansas in May, but canceled that after pledging to the Sooners. The Hogs are still hoping to get him on campus for an official visit. He took an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in the spring.

Gonzalez committed to Purdue on Aug. 6. This season, Gonzalez has rushed one time for four yards and a touchdown, caught 17 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns and then on defense has two tackles and a pass breakup. He has punted three times for an average of 42.3 yards.

Dubar gave Minnesota a verbal pledge on June 24. In 2018, Dubar had 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Smith will fly back to Fayetteville on Saturday morning for the San Jose State game that kicks off at 6:30 p.m.