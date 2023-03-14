FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hit the practice fields for the fourth time this spring and they were greeted by almost perfect weather on Tuesday.

The Hogs still had the same six injured players on the sidelines doing rehab drills. In addition, wide receiver Jaedon Wilson had his jersey on and was with the receivers, but didn’t have his helmet or pads. He didn’t participate in the drills.

In the one-on-one drills, transfer wide receiver Andrew Armstrong had a big day against the defensive backs. He caught touchdown passes from Jacolby Criswell and Cade Fortin. Sam Mbake also caught a touchdown pass from Fortin. KJ Jefferson found Kamron Bibby for a touchdown as well.

It wasn’t all great for the quarterbacks and receivers though. Criswell tossed a pair of interceptions. Jaylen Lewis intercepted one. In addition, transfer cornerback Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson made an outstanding play picking off a pass intended for Isaac TeSlaa. Both Lewis and Johnson have constantly draw praise from Pittman including after Day 1.

“And then back in the secondary, we’re beat up a little bit right now,” Pittman said. “I know it’s hard to say when you have your first day of practice, but we’ve got a few guys that have a few injuries. But I thought Snaxx had a good day out there and I’m liking Jaylen Lewis. I think he’s doing a nice job out there, as well.”

An interesting situation was when it was offense against defense. Transfer Joshua Braun was running first-team right tackle. That was one of the things he made clear about leaving Florida was he’s a guard and didn’t like when they moved him to tackle. At this point, Cody Kennedy and Pittman are just moving players around trying make sure the five best are on the field together. But if Braun remains at tackle it will be interesting to see if he’s changed his mind about playing there and is more comfortable now.

With Wilson out, TeSlaa took his spot with the first-team receivers. He was joined by Bryce Stephens and Sam Mbake. Armstrong and Tyrone Broden ran with the second unit. Later Mbake was running with the third unit as Isaiah Sategna and others got more reps with the first and second units.

Arkansas is using more two tight end sets with Dan Enos in charge. Nathan Bax, Tyrus Washington and Luke Hasz are all seeing extensive work with the top-two units.

Arkansas will hold its first scrimmage of the spring on Thursday. It sounds as if it could be in the Walker Pavilion since Tuesday’s perfect weather will likely give way to storms, maybe some severe, on Thursday.