FAYETTEVILLE — Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene Class of 2021 three-star offensive lineman Devon Manuel has named his favorite schools.

On Saturday, Manuel, 6-8, 300, released his Top 8 schools with Arkansas among them. He also listed Houston, Michigan State, Indiana, Louisiana, UCF, Kansas and Iowa State.

He was offered by Arkansas while at a Junior Day on March 7. He has over 15 offers from schools around the nation.