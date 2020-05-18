Arkansas Makes Top 12 for Four-Star Defensive End Byron Turner Jr.

FAYETTEVILLE — New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star defensive end Byron Turner Jr. has cut his list of 31 offers down to a dozen schools.

Turner, 6-4, 240, announced the list on Twitter on Sunday.

The list includes Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt from the SEC with Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas and Virginia non-SEC schools on the list.

As a junior while helping St. Augustine to a 6-6 record, Turner had 102 tackles, 29 for loss, 13 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries.

The Razorbacks offered him on March 5.