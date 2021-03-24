Arkansas Makes the Cut for Four-Star Jaron Willis

FAYETTEVILLE — Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star outside linebacker Jaron Willis has cut his list down to six schools.

Willis, 6-2, 220, tweeted out his favorites on Wednesday.

The six were Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Kentucky. He narrowed his list from just under 30 offers to the six.

As a junior, Willis had 57 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. He helped Lee County to a 12-2 record in 2020. He could play safety or outside linebacker in college.

He has a grade of 83 with ESPN which is a four-star. Willis is the No. 136 recruit in the Top 300, No. 16 linebacker, No. 59 recruit in his region and No. 16 in Georgia.

He is being recruited to Arkansas by Scott Fountain.