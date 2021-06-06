Arkansas Makes Strong Impression on Four-Star Linebacker Jaron Willis

FAYETTEVILLE — Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four star linebacker Jaron Willis committed to Georgia Tech on May 1, but plans to take other visits.

Arkansas was the first school on his list to visit. He talked about how it went for him.

“It’s something that I can say I expected coming in,” Willis said. “On the plane ride, just seeing what I can see in Leesburg, it’s somewhat of a country/city-like town, just running through the backwoods and seeing the cows, it feels like home.

“The visit was great. Just trying to reel it back in and enjoy the opportunity they’re giving me right now.”

Willis, 6-2, 220, was asked if the visit helped Arkansas’ chances of landing his signature?

“I can say they kind of flipped — not like flipped my commitment — but I can say it’s better than a virtual visit,” Willis said. “It’s been virtual for so long, now it’s like everything in one. It’s like ‘This is Arkansas and this is what Arkansas is about.'”

What was the highlight of the visit?

“The strength and conditioning,” Willis said. “For me, in my eyes, it’s not a flashy weight room. It’s not a ‘look here’ type of weight room. I’m not into flashy things. But how Arkansas’ room is set up, it’s almost perfect for me. It’s not too flashy, everything’s in one spot, and the strength and conditioning coaches will work with you and try to develop you as a player.”

He talked about visiting with his teammate, tight end Tyrus Washington.

“Definitely something that felt good,” Willis said. “Not only is Tyrus my family, but for me and him to sit side-by-side and see the same thing, that’s what we usually talk about, having the opportunity to get this opportunity. Now it’s finally here and it feels like we’re floating.”

He also got to meet and hang out some with Michael Scherer the new linebacker coach. His host DeDe Edwards also told him good things about the Hogs.

“”I could see myself playing for Coach Scherer,” Willis said. “We had a good bond before this visit anyway, so just having an opportunity to talk to him and sitting down with Coach Pittman is just a blessing.”

He also has visits set to Georgia Tech, Florida and Florida State.

Talented recruit who could also play safety in college. As a junior, finished with 57 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.