Arkansas Makes Strong Impression on Dwight “The Thermostat” McGlothern

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the top cornerbacks in the country is Spring (Texas) Klein Oak four-star Dwight McGlothern.

McGlothern, 6-2, 185, talked about the visit once it was completed.

“It was a good visit,” McGlothern said. “I like what I saw. They need a lot of help and I can see where I can come in and help at.”

What did this visit do for Arkansas’ chances with you?

“It was big,” McGlothern said. “I like how the coaches were with my parents. They have a better mind of Arkansas now. I’m new so I really didn’t know anything, but I like it. I like it a lot. I can really see myself going here.”

What are your strengths on the field and why are so many schools recruiting you?

“Swag, leadership and I feel like I am a thermostat,” McGlothern said. “If I make a big play, the whole team will get excited and come on.”

What did the coaches get across as their vision for rebuilding?

“They know it is like rebuilding time,” McGlothern said. “They need guys like me and the other people that were on unofficial visits to come in and help. If we just keep getting people like me and them guys, it will turn it back around.”

Who was your host and how did that go?

“My host was Micahh Smith,” McGlothern said. “It was nice. I liked how he was talking to me and stuff. He was a cool dude. He was just telling me that they are really rebuilding. They played good yesterday, especially the defense. It is tough going against Auburn and that offense.”

McGlothern is also considering LSU, Texas, Oregon and Georgia. This was his first official visit. Do you have other visits set?

“Not as of right now,” McGlothern said. “This is my only official as of right now. I am still trying to get to Oregon and stuff. I’ll just kind of see.”

When will you make a decision?

“I am still looking at January right now,” McGlothern said.