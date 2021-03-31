Arkansas Makes Cut For Talented WR Chandler Smith, Set to Get Official Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic three-star wide receiver Chandler Smith has released his Top 10 schools and has set up an official visit to Arkansas.

Smith, 6-3, 180, was offered by Arkansas on Dec. 7 and lists the Hogs among his favorites.

𝒯𝒽𝑒𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇𝑒 𝓌𝑒𝓇𝑒 🔟…✍🏽 I have God,my Parents,my Coaches and teammates to thank for this. Was not an easy decision to make. To every Coach who offered me the opportunity to be a part of their program, I THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for believing in me.#AGTG pic.twitter.com/zpebms5TWz — ㄈㄅ (@cjavonsmith1) March 30, 2021

In addition to the Razorbacks, Smith included Florida, South Carolina, Florida State, Auburn, Iowa State, UCF, Michigan, Tennessee and West Virginia. Smith has over 20 scholarship offers.

In five games last fall, Smith caught 23 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing four times for 34 yards.

He is among the recruits that are set to officially visit Arkansas on June 4-6. Among the others are Belleville (Mich.) four-star safety Myles Rowser, 6-1, 185, and Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star outside linebacker Jaron Willis, 6-2, 220. Rowser committed to Arkansas this past Sunday.

Smith is also a track standout.

Click here for highlights.

Hit a 10.5, but still so much to work on🙏🏽‼️ pic.twitter.com/mQejTjvtFO — ㄈㄅ (@cjavonsmith1) March 27, 2021

*𝗣𝗶𝗻𝗸’𝘀 22 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬*



WR | 𝐂𝐉 𝐒𝗺𝐢𝐭𝐡 | 6’2 180 | Orlando, FL | Bishop Moore Catholic HS

🌟🌟🌟🌟 90.0https://t.co/9cPXhP53TU

Size & Frame- 8

Raw Athleticism – 9

Football IQ- 5.5

SEC Readiness – 6.5 pic.twitter.com/KtVKQbQ4Lq — Cole Pinkston (@CoachPink7259) March 18, 2021

Strong finish in the 4×100 thanks to my team🙏🏽‼️ pic.twitter.com/oShqzxRf1x — ㄈㄅ (@cjavonsmith1) March 6, 2021