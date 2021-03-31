Arkansas Makes Cut For Talented WR Chandler Smith, Set to Get Official Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic three-star wide receiver Chandler Smith has released his Top 10 schools and has set up an official visit to Arkansas.
Smith, 6-3, 180, was offered by Arkansas on Dec. 7 and lists the Hogs among his favorites.
In addition to the Razorbacks, Smith included Florida, South Carolina, Florida State, Auburn, Iowa State, UCF, Michigan, Tennessee and West Virginia. Smith has over 20 scholarship offers.
In five games last fall, Smith caught 23 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing four times for 34 yards.
He is among the recruits that are set to officially visit Arkansas on June 4-6. Among the others are Belleville (Mich.) four-star safety Myles Rowser, 6-1, 185, and Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star outside linebacker Jaron Willis, 6-2, 220. Rowser committed to Arkansas this past Sunday.
Smith is also a track standout.
