Arkansas Makes Cut For Talented Florida Athlete

FAYETTEVILLE — Pensacola (Fla.) West Florida Tech three-star athlete Simeon Price has the University of Arkansas among his Top 10.

He announced the Top 10 on Twitter on Wednesday.

In addition to the Razorbacks, Price has Nebraska, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma. He also holds offers from Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Cincinnati, Troy, Colorado State, South Alabama and Georgia State.

As a junior in seven games, Price, 6-0, 200, completed 2 of 3 passes for nine yards, rushed 18 times for 31 yards and a touchdown while catching 18 passes for 292 yards. On defense, he had 14 tackles, including 10 solo, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He returned six kickoffs for 162 yards with a long of 35.

He was offered by Jon Cooper and Barry Odom on Jan. 16.