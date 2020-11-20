Arkansas, LSU Will Play as Scheduled on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas passed its test well enough to play Saturday’s game against LSU in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

No, it wasn’t a math or history test, it was 2020 on full display as the Hogs had to have enough players pass Thursday’s COVID test to be able to play Saturday. They did that as Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, who missed last week’s game against Florida with COVID, tweeted out wanting fans to attend the game.

We need everyone we can get in here tomorrow!#GoHogs #prouddamnstate pic.twitter.com/obOyiuKnBT — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) November 20, 2020

In addition, Arkansas director of athletics Hunter Yurachek also had a similar tweet.

Almost Time…. 24 hours until ⁦@RazorbackFB⁩ returns to The Hill vs LSU. #WinAsOneRazorback pic.twitter.com/6qIiYpyFIr — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) November 20, 2020

Sources indicate that while Arkansas will play they are very short of players on the defensive line and running back.

On Thursday, Pittman had warned the resuls of Thursday’s test would determine Arkansas’ ability to play on Saturday.

“No, I don’t feel good about COVID,” Pittman said. “I mean, I think everybody’s looking for an answer and I’ll give you the answer: We’re going to play Saturday, as of right now. We’re going to play. We have a test that we took today that gets back tomorrow. I’m just going to tell you the truth, we’re running thin. We want to play the game. But you have to have adequate numbers to play the game and we are thin. If we have a good test tomorrow, then by golly we’re going to play the game. We want to play the game. We have not talked to our players one second about not playing the game because we want to play the game. They want to play, so as long as our numbers will allow us to play, that’s what we’re going to do. Are we thin? Yes.”

It will be the first game for LSU since Oct. 31 when they were beaten 48-11 by Auburn. They had a bye on Nov. 7 and then postponed Alabama on Nov. 14. They also had a game against Florida postponed earlier.

Arkansas (3-4) and LSU (2-3) will kickoff at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network Saturday.