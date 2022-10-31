FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and No. 15 LSU will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and televised on either ESPN or CBS.

LSU (6-2, 4-1) sits atop the SEC West with Alabama and Ole Miss right now, but has a tough test on Saturday when they host the No. 6 Tide.

Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) will step outside the SEC Saturday for the final time this regular season. The Hogs will host No. 23 Liberty in Razorback Stadium.

The Hogs host Liberty, LSU and Ole Miss to start the month of November. They do finish up the regular season on Nov. 25 at Missouri.

A six-day window will be utilized to determine the TV network.