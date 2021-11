FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will meet Nov. 13 in Baton Rouge with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. and on the SEC Network.

Arkansas (5-3, 1-3) faces Mississippi State this week while LSU (4-4, 2-3) travels to Alabama. So both teams have tough games this week before the game in Baton Rouge.

LSU won this game 27-24 in Reynolds Razorback Stadium last season.