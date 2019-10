FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The bad news continues for Arkansas as the losses mount on the field.

The latest hit is the decommitment of Carthage (Texas) offensive tackle Ty’kieast Crawford. He made the announcement on Twitter shortly after Arkansas’ 24-20 loss to Kentucky.

Crawford was Arkansas’ lone offensive line commitment in the class. Crawford was first committed to Baylor then opted to switch to the Razorbacks. LSU and others have continued to recruit Crawford hard.