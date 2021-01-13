Arkansas, Little Rock Will Meet Again in April on Baseball Diamond

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Little Rock will play a two-game series in Baum-Walker Stadium on April 6-7 according to a schedule released today by the Trojans.
The Trojans announced the schedule on Twitter.
Arkansas and Little Rock last met on April 2, 2019, in Fayetteville with the Trojans taking a 17-7 victory over the Razorbacks. Arkansas bounced back from that loss to finish 46-20 and advance to the College World Series. Little Rock ended the season 29-28.
The Razorbacks were 11-5 in 2020 in a season shortended due to COVID. The Trojans finished 9-8. The two teams were supposed to play on April 7, but all games were canceled before that date.
In addition, according to college baseball guru Kendall Rogers expect the SEC portion of the schedule to happen very soon.
Dave Van Horn returned to his alma mater in 2003 and has led the Hogs to six College World Series including a national runner-up in 2018.
Click here for last season’s Razorback Baseball schedule.