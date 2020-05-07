Arkansas Listed Among Top 10 For Georgia Athlete Jayden Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE — Cedartown (Ga.) High School Class of 2021 three-star athlete Jayden Johnson has included the University of Arkansas among his Top 10 schools.

Johnson announced the list on Twitter Wednesday night. The Sooners offered him the same day as the Hogs.

He also has Arkansas State, Memphis, East Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carollina, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kansas State on his list. Arkansas offered him on April 23.

He played cornerback and quarterback for his high school team last season. The Bullogs finished 5-6 on the year. In addition to his 10 finalists, Johnson also holds offers to Coastal Carolina, Chattanooga, Liberty, Navy, Troy and Western Carolina.

Click here for his highlights.