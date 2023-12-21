FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Travis Williams inked three linebackers on the first day of the early signing period and more are very likely on the way.

Arkansas added former Georgia five-star Xavien Sorey Jr., 6-3, 230, Marietta (Ga.) Kell three-star Justin Logan, 6-2, 220, and Harding Academy three-star Wyatt Simmons, 6-3, 215. Arkansas is still in hot pursuit of Hoover (Ala.) four-star Bradley Shaw, 6-1, 217, who is down to the Hogs and Clemson. Sam Pittman can’t comment on Shaw, but talked about the trio he did sign.

“Well, Wyatt, let’s start with him,” Simmons said. “Very, very, very, very, very aggressive. Daddy obviously is a great coach. Won the natty there at Harding University, and honestly the last two games weren’t close. So man, what a great team they had and congratulations there to Paul and his coaching staff. But Wyatt comes from, obviously, a father (who has a) background in coaching. Very, very physical. Can run. Played a little bit of everything — played tight end, played running back. But he’s a linebacker. He’s a Mike linebacker, to me. He can play Willy, too, but he’s a guy who can go sic ‘em, go after the football.

“Logan was a guy who wasn’t quite as highly recruited as those guys, but we really liked his size. T-Will kind of when after him. That was his guy that he goes (after), he knew a little about him and things of that nature character-wise. Great kid. Then Sorey is an athlete, a guy that can run side to side. We’ll turn him loose and see what happens. But he was used primarily there more in his career as a pass rusher,”

Arkansas has lost three linebackers to the transfer portal with the departures of Chris “Pooh” Paul, Jordan Crook and Mani Powell. So replenishing the room was important.

Sorey was a redshirt sophomore at Georgia this past season. He played in 11 games with two starts. Finished the year with 19 total tackles (15 solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss, including 1.0 sack. Recorded one pass breakup and was credited with five quarterback pressures. Tallied a team-high six ackles, including five solo, against UAB. Started at linebacker and racked up five solo tackles in the SEC Championship game against Alabama (Dec. 2).

Simmons helped Harding Academy to a 15-0 record and state championship. In 2023, Simmons had 77 tackles, 13 for loss, four sacks, forced a fumble and recovered one. Also rushed 18 times for 79 yards and eight touchdowns. He chose the Hogs over Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, USC, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas and others.

Logan is rated a four-star recruit with Rivals. Racked up 52 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, three PBUs, two QB hurries, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception as a senior in 2023.

In addition to Shaw, it appears the Hogs might still target another linebacker from the transfer portal.

“That’s a good question,” Pittman said. “I still think on the defensive side out of the portal we need to get a corner, a linebacker. I think you would need an edge and an interior. So, there’s four. And then on the offensive side of the ball, I think we need another interior offensive lineman. I think we’re fine at tight end. I think we’re fine at quarterback. I think we need a running back out of the portal and a wide receiver. I think that’s pretty close to eight right there.”

Arkansas signed 24 recruits on Wednesday.