Arkansas Likely to Add Junior College Defensive Tackle to Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas could very well add a junior college defensive tackle to the Class of 2021.

At this time, they have known to have offered three defensive tackles from the junior colleges. The trio is Jones County (Miss.) Community College’s Jalen Williams, 6-3, 310; Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College’s Demeco Roland, 6-3, 306; and Iowa Western Community College’s Isaiah Coe, 6-3, 310.

The Razorbacks offered Coe on March 2. As a freshman, the former Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) standout had 37 tackles, 23 solo, 13 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Coe told Hogville.net recently he plans to visit Arkansas when the COVID-19 ban for on- and off-campus visits is lifted.

Coe also holds offers to South Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri, Louisiana, Syracuse, Houston, UCF, Memphis and Liberty.

Arkansas offered Williams on March 12. He also holds offers from Louisiana, Baylor, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss and Ole Miss. Williams is from Tylertown (Miss.) High School. As a freshman, he finished with 28 tackles, including 17 solo, four for loss, eight sacks and two quarterback hurries. Williams also has told Hogville.net he plans to visit Fayetteville.

Roland played for Rion Rhoades at Hutchinson last fall. The former Broken Arrow (Okla.) High School standout had five tackles, including three solo, 1.5 for loss and a sack last season. He was offered by Arkansas on April 8 and also has offers from North Texas and Syracuse.

Click here for Williams’ highlights.