Arkansas Latest to Offer Maumelle’s Nicholas Davillier Following Great Showing at Monster Camp, Standout Reacts to Barry Odom Offering Him

FAYETTEVILLE — Maumelle High School Class of 2022 defensive end Nicholas “Nico” Davillier was outstanding on Saturday during the Monster Camp.

While no colleges were allowed to attend the word apparently circulated pretty fast how well Davillier performed. Davillier, 6-5, 275, entered the event with an offer from Kansas. Now he has Georgia and Tennessee in addition to the Hogs. Arkansas offered on Wednesday.

Davillier joins fellow 2022 teammate, offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee, 6-6, 300, in holding an offer from the Razorbacks. Davillier was excited following the word from Barry Odom of the offer.

“It meant a lot,” Davillier said. “He was just basically saying how he watched my camp film and highlights. I was just at a loss of words. I didn’t think I was gonna get an offer from Arkansas. I didn’t talk to anyone up there, but coach Odom had texted my coach (Kirk Horton) telling him they wanted to offer me.”

Davillier had talked Saturday about the COVID-19 shutdown hampering recruiting efforts since he didn’t have a chance to go to camps and show his talents. The Monster Camp helped him.

“Yes sir it did,” Davillier said. “It put me on the map.”

Click here for his highlights.