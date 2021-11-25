Arkansas Lands WR Anthony Evans

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Texas to land Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans from Converse Judson.

Evans, 6-0, 160, announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 6-0, 160-pound Evans chose Arkansas over offers from 10 other schools. In two years at Judson, he has caught 46 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns. This season he rushed 15 times for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also completed one pass this season for 23 yards. He returned one punt for 70 yards.

Arkansas now has four commitments for 2023.

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 160, Converse Judson, Texas

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Joey Su’a, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.