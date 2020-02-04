Arkansas Lands Talented Dumas Athlete Chris Harris Who Accepts PWO From Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — One of the top athletes in the Class of 2020 in Arkansas is Dumas’ Chris Harris.

Harris, 5-11, 182, was extended a preferred walk-on offer on Tuesday and accepted. Harris can play on either side of the ball in college. The classy Harris committed Tuesday morning, but wanted to notify all the other schools that recruited him before going public with it. The message he sent to the other schools is as follows.

“First, I just want to personally thank you for recruiting me and showing interest and consideration. I wanted to reach out to you personally with my decision. The Arkansas Razorbacks reached out to me and offered me an opportunity that I’m going to accept. Growing up, I have always watched the Razorbacks with my father and family and it has always been a dream of mine to represent my state. I will be committing to the Arkansas Razorbacks tomorrow. Thank you again for recruiting me. Everything about your program has been a class act.”

Harris got his papers from the University of Arkansas this afternoon and will sign on Wednesday. He chose the Hogs over both offers from colleges for full scholarships as well as some other preferred walk-on opportunities.

In 2019 Harris only played in four games because of a situation in Dumas. He completed 29 of 54 passes for 380 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He rushed 69 times for 414 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught two passes for four yards. On defense, he had one interception. He returned three kickoffs for 79 yards.

It was in 2018 that he had a huge season. In 14 games, Harris competed 133 of 208 passes for 1,807 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed 191 times for 1,539 yards and 21 touchdowns. On defense, Harris finished with 18 tackles and three pass breakups. He returned seven kickoffs for 116 yards.

Harris is also a talented basketball player with his father, Larry, the head coach of the Bobcats. They face Drew Central tonight. Dumas is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and haven’t lost to an in-state team this season.

Arkansas’ Preferred Walk-On Commitments:

Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3. 200, Little Rock Christian

Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City Helias, Mo.

Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel

Eli Chism, LS, 6-2, 225, Shreveport Calvary Baptist, La.

Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison

Chris Harris, ATH, 5-11, 182, Dumas