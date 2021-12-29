Arkansas Lands Talented Cornerback for Class of 2023

FAYETTEVILLE — Gardendale (Ala.) Class of 2023 three-star cornerback Dallas Young has committed to Arkansas.

Young, 6-1, 180, announced the decision on Twitter Wednesday

“I just love y’all,” Young said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Sam) Carter. I loved the atmosphere at Arkansas.”

Young chose Arkansas over Penn State, Mississippi State, Florida State, Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, UAB and West Virginia as well as numerous others.

Young is the fifth commitment for the Hogs in 2023.

Shamar Easter, TE. 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 160, Converse Judson, Texas

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Su’a, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

Click here for highlights.

CB Dallas Young (Gardendale) will be making a verbal commitment here at noon today. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/qO4e2jDHib — Alabama6AFootball (@AL6AFootball) December 29, 2021