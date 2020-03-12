Arkansas Lands Pulaski Academy’s Braden Bratcher

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another preferred walk-on offer with the commitment from Pulaski Academy quarterback Braden Bratcher.

Bratcher, 6-0, 185, announced the commitment on Twitter.

After receiving a PWO a couple weeks ago from Arkansas and a great visit with Coach Pittman and Coach Briles, I have decided to take the offer. Thank you @CoachSamPittman @kendalbriles for the great opportunity to play for my home state. Can’t wait to be a Razorback! #woopig pic.twitter.com/T6Qd5ziY2s — Braden Bratcher (@bradenbratcher) March 11, 2020

As a senior, Bratcher completed 327 of 487 passes for 5,196 yards, 51 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Bratcher rushed 116 times for 826 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 10 yards.

Bratcher and the Bruins finished 12-2 and won the Class 5A state championship. They beat Little Rock Christian 63-21 for the title. They lost to Little Rock Christian 63-61 in the regular season and also fell to Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood 61-47.

He also held a preferred walk-on offer from SMU and a scholarship offer from East Central University.

Bratcher is the 12th recruit to go public with his commitment to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on.

Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian

Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City Helias, Mo.

Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel

Eli Chism, LS, 6-2, 225, Shreveport Calvary Baptist, La.

Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison

Chris Harris, ATH, 5-11, 182, Dumas

Chandler McIntosh, LB, 6-2, 225, Joe T. Robinson

Jonas Higson, TE, 6-2, 220, Bentonville West

Truitt Tollett, WR, 6-2, 179, Shiloh Christian

Caleb Fields, LB, 6-0, 217, Fayetteville

Braden Bratcher, QB, 6-0, 185, Pulaski Academy