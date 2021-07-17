Arkansas Lands Patrick Kutas, Outstanding O-Line Help For Class of 2022

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers offensive lineman Patrick Kutas.

Kutas, 6-6, 295, announced his decision on Saturday.

Kutas had narrowed his 24 offers down to four on July 4. The other finalists were Florida State, Illinois and Oregon. He officially visited Arkansas the June 11-13 weekend.

Kutas was complimentary of the Arkansas fans and coaches after the visit.

“The fans are one thing,” Kutas said. “They are diehard and crazy. I like that. The atmosphere is great around here and obviously. I love the coaches around here. They are line guys so that helps me a lot.”

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 290, Maumelle

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3,180, Clarendon

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Detroit (Mich.) Belleville

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge (Wis.)

Patrick Kutas, OL, 6-6, 295, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers

Mani Powell, LB, 6-2. 225, Canton (Ohio)

Jaylen Lewis, CB, 6-0, 175, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood

Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County