Arkansas Lands Linebacker Catrell Wallace

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has landed Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace.

He joins the Class of 2020 at Arkansas.

@coachchadmorris @RazorbackFB #DiamondGangXX 💎💎 pic.twitter.com/jPdkwGpuZn — C a t r e l l W a l l a c e (@Catrelllwallace) September 1, 2019

Wallace, 6-6, 215, could end up at linebacker or defensive end. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Virginia, Ole Miss and others.

Wallace was at the Arkansas season opener on Saturday.

“I’m excited to announce that after a lot of thought and prayer that I have decided to commit to the University of Arkansas to further my education and football career. I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaches for supporting me throughout my journey and motivating me every step of the way. It means a lot and I wouldn’t be where I am now without them. Finally, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity and ability to where I am now. Without him none of this would be possibles and I am forever grateful. There is no way to repay him for the blessings he has given me. I am really excited about my decision. #WooPig”

As a junior, Wallace finished with 79 tackles, two sacks and three blocked kicks while helping Bryant to the Class 7A state championship.

Wallace and his teammates beat Benton 42-14 on Friday night in the Salt Bowl.

The Razorbacks now have 16 commitments in 2020.

Chandler Morris, QB, Highland Park, Texas

John Gentry, RB, Houston North Shore, Texas

Savion Williams, WR, Marshall, Texas

Mason Mangum, WR, Austin Westlake, Texas

Brandon Frazier, TE, McKinney North, Texas

Allen Horace, TE, Crockett, Texas

Ty’kieast Crawford, OL, Carthage, Texas

Kelvontay Dixon, ATH, Carthage, Texas

Darin Turner, ATH, Memphis (Tenn.) Central

Blayne Toll, DE, Hazen

Jashaud Stewart, DE, Jonesboro

Tyrece Edwards, DE, Knoxville West, Tenn.

Drew Francis, LB, Knoxville West, Tenn.

Martavius French, LB, Memphis Whitehaven, Tenn.

Catrell Wallace, OLB, Bryant

Jamie Vance, CB, New Orleans Edna Karr, La.

