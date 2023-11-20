FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Michigan State offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock who took an official visit the weekend of the Auburn game.

Blackstock ,6-5, 315, was a priority for Arkansas in this recruiting class. Blackstock announced his decision on X Monday while Sam Pittman was holding his weekly presser.

“This is home,” Blackstock posted on X.

Blackstock was a four-star recruit coming out of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. He attended Covington (Ga.) Newton High School. He signed with the Red Ravens out of high school before transferring to Michigan State.

Blackstock entered the transfer portal on Oct. 24 following the firing of head coach Mel Tucker. Blackstock was the nation’s No. 1-rated junior college offensive lineman coming out of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College in the Class of 2023. While the game against Auburn didn’t go as Arkansas had hoped Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy made a strong impression on Blackstock.

“I got [there] Friday and had a meeting with Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Cody) Kennedy,” Blackstock said. “Everything was great. They treat me like I’m a priority here. They need me. Coach Pittman keeps reminding me of that so I feel like that’s big.”

Blackstock knew Pittman from his days as offensive line coach for the Georgia Bulldogs. He also has other ties to Arkansas.

“Just having a relationship with coach Pittman and the guys,” Blackstock said. “How they bond and gel with each other. I got guys here like Owen Lawson, a punter that’s here. Amaury Wiggins that I played junior college with so I really trust those guys and the insight they’ve given me into the program. I feel like that that’s tremendous to me I talked to T Will (Travis Williams) and guys like that in the staff and like ‘We need guys upfront. It starts with the trenches’. I feel like that’s big and I’m a priority here.”

Arkansas also hosted a pair of junior college recruits this past weekend as they look to add recruits for 2024.

For Blackstock’s commitment on X click here.