Arkansas Lands Jordan Crook For Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Texas to land Duncanville (Texas) Class of 2022 linebacker Jordan Crook.

Crook, 6-0, 225, went public with his commitment on Saturday while on an unofficial visit to Fayetteville.

Crook officially visited Arkansas the June 25-27 weekend. At that time he was committed to Oklahoma State, but he reopened his recruiting on June 30. Crook talked about why he chose Arkansas.

“Honestly I chose Arkansas because the coaches, the environment, the people in Arkansas,” Crook said. “The relationship I’ve got with Coach (Michael) Scherer is something I didn’t have with the other coaches. That’s ultimately the reason I chose Arkansas. The ability to play in the SEC.”

Scherer is set to begin his first season as the coach of the linebackers at Arkansas. He helped with the position in 2020, but at that time Rion Rhoades was the linebackers coach. Scherer is a young coach who Crook can relate to.

“Definitely, that also played another key factor,” Crook said. “He’s fresh out of the game. He’s a real funny guy and somebody I can relate to a lot. Couple of conversations you can have with him maybe more so than an older coach. I think that a big part. That was key for me.”

Crook will graduate from Duncanville at midterm and enroll at Arkansas in January. He talked about his decision to arrive early at Arkansas.

“The decision to come in early was like a business decision,” Crook said. “I think the decision is best as far as off the field and on the field. Getting more experience and just learn the whole system as far as football program and offseason. Getting an edge in the classroom. So I think overall it’s a big benefit to me to come here early. Especially at linebacker.”

As far as his skills on the field, Crook talked about his versatility at linebacker.

“My versatility I think is my biggest attribute,” Crook said. “I kind of bring an offensive feel to the defense as far as playing linebacker. Making linemen miss like that. Playing physical ball and hard hitting football. A little bit of offensive feel to my game and that’s what I have that nobody else has. The ability to be physical and not just be a one-sided linebacker. Overall just being able to do everything is the key for me.”

As a junior, Crook helped Duncanville to a 10-2 record. He finished with 93 tackles, seven for loss, six sacks and three interceptions returning two for touchdowns. Crook and his teammates only lost to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and then to Southlake Carroll 34-27 in the Class 6A Division 1 semifinals. Crook has some lofty goals this season not only for the team, but himself as well.

“My personal goals I’m trying to go for like 125 tackles this year, 10 sacks, five interceptions and eight tackles for loss,” Crook said. “As far as team goals obviously we’re trying to win state. That’s the only goal I’ve got as far as team.

The Razorbacks now have 17 commitments including three linebackers. In addition to Crook, Shiloh Christian’s Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225, and Canton (Ohio) standout Mani Powell, 6-3, 225, are headed to the Hogs.