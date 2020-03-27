Arkansas Lands in Top 8 For Four-Star RB AJ Green

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Union Class of 2021 four-star running back AJ Green has announced his Top 8 schools today.

He released the list on Friday afternoon.

Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Michigan, LSU and South Carolina made the cut. Green has several offers, but appears he will choose one of the eight schools listed.

The Razorbacks first offered Green on May 23, 2019, but then he was re-offered by the new staff on Feb. 14.

Arkansas only signed one running back in the Class of 2020. They have two seniors on the 2020 roster. Sam Pittman has said he likes to sign at least two running backs each year. Jimmy Smith and Jon Cooper are his lead recruiters for the Hogs.