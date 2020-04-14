Arkansas Lands in Top 6 for Three-Star Wide Receiver Chauncey Maywood

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas only signed one wide receiver in the Class of 2020 so that will be one of the priorities in 2021.

They offered Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three-star wide receiver Chauncey Maywood, 6-0, 192, on Feb. 6. He helped lead Lee County to an 11-2 record in 2019.

The Hogs made his Top 6 along with South Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Kentucky and Nebraska.

Justin Stepp is his lead recruiter. Maywood made it to Florida State for a Junior Day on March 7 shortly before the NCAA shut down all on- and off-campus visits.

