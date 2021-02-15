Arkansas lands in AP Top 25 at No. 24 for first ranking since 2018

Jan 6, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman talks to his team during a timeout during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program made its Associated Press Top 25 debut on Monday, coming in at No. 24 in this week’s poll to mark the first time the Hoop Hogs have been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the first week of January 2018.

Arkansas (16-5, 8-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 24 entering Monday) received 111 voter points in the AP poll that is voted on by national media members who cover college basketball. The Razorbacks have won 6 consecutive league games, including back-to-back road wins in their two most-recent outings last week against Kentucky (81-80 on Tuesday) and then-No. 10 Missouri (86-81 in overtime on Saturday).

The last time the Hogs were ranked in the AP poll was at the beginning of SEC play in early January during the ’17-18 season when they debuted in the rankings at No. 22, only to drop out a week later. The last time Arkansas ended a season ranked in the AP Top 25 was at the conclusion of the ’14-15 campaign when the Razorbacks were ranked No. 21 in the final poll after posting a 27-9 overall record (including 13-5 for second place in the SEC).

Other AP-ranked SEC teams this week include Alabama at No. 8, Tennessee at No. 19, and Missouri at No. 20.

The Hogs are currently sitting in a two-way tie with LSU for second place in the SEC as both teams are 3.5 games behind league-leader Alabama (12-1 in SEC play). Based on overall record and overall winning percentage, Arkansas is second in the SEC only to the Crimson Tide (17-5).

In addition to the AP poll and NET rankings, Arkansas is No. 25 in KenPom.com’s rankings, No. 24 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI), No. 22 in the Sagarin / USA Today ratings, and No. 26 in CBS Sports’ Top 25 And-1 rankings.

Arkansas’ women’s team has been ranked in the AP Top 25 all season and was sitting at No. 18 coming into Monday.