FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its second four-star recruit from Mississippi for the Class of 2024 with the addition of Batesville South Panola athlete JuJu Pope.

Pope, 6-0, 195, announced his decision Saturday night on Twitter. He joins Ocean Springs St. Martin athlete Noreel White in choosing the Hogs from Mississippi. Pope had a simple message on Twitter, but one that elated Hog fans.

“1000% committed”

He chose the Hogs over offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Louisville. Arkansas offered him on Jan. 31.

As a junior, Pope had 82 tackles, 19 for loss, nine sacks, an interception and nine pass breakups. On offense, he rushed 41 times for 490 yards and eight touchdowns.

Click here for his highlights.

Arkansas’ Class of 2024 Commitments

Kavion Henderson, Edge, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Noreel White, Ath, 6-0, 170, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Dion Stutts, DL, 6-4, 265, Memphis University School, Tenn.

JuJu Pope, Ath, 6-0, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.