Arkansas Lands Former Penn State DB Trent Gordon

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added a former Penn State defensive back to its Class of 2021 with the addition of Trent Gordon.

Gordon, 5-11, 188, is from Manvel (Texas) High School and was a three-star cornerback in the Class of 2018. Gordon will enroll at Arkansas at midterm.

At Penn State, Gordon played in four games as a true freshman. In 2019, he saw action in 10 games and then played in three in 2020. Against Memphis in 2019 he registered a career-high five tackles in one game. He finished his career at Penn State with 21 tackles and five pass breakups.

Since Gordon only played in four games as a freshman he retained his redshirt. According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon played 291 total snaps last season, with 195 coming at cornerback. This season he was moved to safety and only played 10 snaps with all on special teams.

Coming out of Manvel he had 32 scholarship offers according to 247Sports.

Arkansas now has used 22 of its 25 scholarships for 2021. Gordon joins Oklahoma wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford as a transfer in the class.