FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Louisville tight end Francis Sherman following an official visit that ended on Friday.
Sherman, 6-3, 234, caught one pass for 13 yards in 2022. On May 1 Sherman entered the transfer portal and posted the following message to Twitter.
“I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Grateful for the opportunity to call Louisville home for the last 4 years. Thank you to the people and fans of Louisville.”
Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now Class of 2023
Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina
Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College
Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green
Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida
John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt
Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri
Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida
Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor
Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor
Enrolling in Late May, Early June
Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia
Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland
Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas
Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati
Francis Sherman, TE, 6-3, 234, Louisville