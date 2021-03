FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Florida State wide receiver Warren Thompson.

Thompson, 6-3, 201, was a consensus four-star recruit out of Seffner (Fla.) Armwood High School. He played in six games this past season with one start. He caught five passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Thompson played in six games and had six receptions for 91 yards.

