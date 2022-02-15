FAYETTEVILLE — North Little Rock Class of 2023 four-star defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. committed to the Hogs today.

Rhodes put his commitment-on Twitter.

“After a great conversation with @CoachSamPittman @CoachDekeAdams @Dowell_Loggains @FBCoachJSmith I am Blessed and Thankful to be a Razorback!! #AGTG #COMMITTED #walkbyfaithnotbysight #gohogs”

Rhodes, 6-6, 253, was offered by the Hogs on Saturday, Jan. 22.. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Memphis, Arkansas State and Jackson State as well as interest from numerous others.

“It’s just good people to be around,” Rhodes said. “I see they care for their players. I want to be on a team where they care for their players. I see it’s a program that is progressing fastly and growing fastly.”

Rhodes is the ninth pledge for the Hogs in the Class of 2023 including the third from inside the state. What did the offer from the Hogs mean to you?

“It means the world,” Rhodes said. “I put in a lot of work. Honestly I see everything is starting to pay off.”

Rhodes talked about what he feels he does best on the field.

“I’m fast off the ball and physical,” Rhodes said. “I have a good eye for the ball. I see the field really well. I’m always watching the ball.”

Rhodes played at Jacksonville last season, but will be with North Little Rock in 2022.

Click here for highlights.

Class of 2023 Commitments:

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 160, Converse (Texas) Judson

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora (Kan.)

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-4, 225, Bixby (Okla.)

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 250, Mansfield (Texas)

Quincy Rhodes, DE, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Everett Rousseau Jr., LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Joey Su’a, OT, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale (Ala.)