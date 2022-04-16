FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a preferred walk-on commitment from Jonesboro Class of 2022 quarterback Rykar Acebo.

Acebo, 6-4, 195, announced his decision on Saturday following a scrimmage at Arkansas. He announced the decision on Twitter. He was named the Best Under the Sun Player of the Year.

As a senior, Acebo completed 209 of 311 passes for 3,058 yards and 39 touchdowns. He will report to Arkansas in late May or early June.

He will join a quarterback room that includes KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby, Cade Fortin and Kade Renfro.

