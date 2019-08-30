Arkansas Lands Athlete Darin Turner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has landed Memphis (Tenn.) Central athlete Darin Turner.

Turner, 6-4. 215, committed to the Hogs on Friday and posted the video on Twitter.

Turner chose the Hogs over Alabama and several others. He was committed to LSU at one time, but chose to reopen his recruiting. He was at Arkansas’ cookout on July 25.

Turner thanked God, his coaching staff and parents for allowing him to be in position to make this decision.

“I would like to take the time to thank GOD for making all this possible. I would like to thank my parents for pushing me making sure I keep my head on the right path. I would like to thank my coaching staff along with my former coaching staff for pushing me everyday even time get hard. Finally I would like to thank the people who have been here throughout my high school career supporting me. I am committed to the University of Arkansas. #GO HOGS”

Chad Morris can’t comment on specific recruits, but was obviously elated with the addition of Turner.







The Razorbacks now have 15 commitments in 2020.

Chandler Morris, QB, Highland Park, Texas

John Gentry, RB, Houston North Shore, Texas

Savion Williams, WR, Marshall, Texas

Mason Mangum, WR, Austin Westlake, Texas

Brandon Frazier, TE, McKinney North, Texas

Allen Horace, TE, Crockett, Texas

Ty’kieast Crawford, OL, Carthage, Texas

Kelvontay Dixon, ATH, Carthage, Texas

Darin Turner, ATH, Memphis (Tenn.) Central

Blayne Toll, DE, Hazen

Jashaud Stewart, DE, Jonesboro

Tyrece Edwards, DE, Knoxville West, Tenn.

Drew Francis, DE, Knoxville West, Tenn.

Martavius French, LB, Memphis Whitehaven, Tenn.

Jamie Vance, CB, New Orleans Edna Karr, La.





