FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Carrollton (Texas) Hebron Class of 2023 linebacker Carson Dean who they offered on Saturday.

Dean, 6-4, 235, attended the Arkansas Prospect Day on Saturday. At that time Michael Scherer offered him. Dean has a long list of offers and is now nearing 20. Among the schools he chose Arkansas over are Texas, Baylor, Colorado, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU and others.

Click here for commitment tweet.

As a junior, Dean finished with 86 tackles, 25 for loss, 10 sacks, 30 quarterback hurries, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown. He could line up as a linebacker or edge rusher. Very talented and versatile defender.

Dean has a grade of 5.8 with RIvals.com which makes him a four-star. Rivals rates him the No. 14 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 60 recruit in Texas regardless of position.

Click here for highlights.

Click here for photos from Arkansas visit.

Click here for recent track meet.

Class of 2023 Commitments:

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 160, Converse (Texas) Judson

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora (Kan.)

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-4, 225, Bixby (Okla.)

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 250, Mansfield (Texas)

Quincy Rhodes, DE, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Everett Rousseau Jr., LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Joey Su’a, OT, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale (Ala.)