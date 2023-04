LEXINGTON, Ky. – Due to inclement weather, Friday’s series opener between No. 12 Arkansas and No. 20 Kentucky has been postponed.

The Razorbacks and Wildcats will play a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Game two remains set for 5 p.m. on ESPN2. Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for noon on SEC Network+.

