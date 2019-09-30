Arkansas, Kentucky Kickoff Time, Network Set

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Kentucky will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Kroger Field in Lexington.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network. It will be the first time the two teams have met since 2012. Arkansas won that game 49-7 in Fayetteville.

The last time the two teams played in Lexington was in 2012 when the Wildcats took a 21-20 victory over the Razorbacks.

The two teams played a seven-overtime thriller in 2003 when Matt Jones and the Razorbacks took a 71-63 victory in Lexington.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 4-3, with the two teams first playing in Little Rock in 1998.

It will be the third night game for Arkansas. They have lost to Ole Miss and San Jose State in the two previous games at night.