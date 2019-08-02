Arkansas Jumps into Mix For 2022 Standout Dallan Hayden

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, Arkansas jumped into the mix for Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers Class of 2022 standout Dallan Hayden.

Hayden, 5-11, 175, is the son of former Tennessee great Aaron Hayden and the younger brother of Arkansas running back Chase Hayden. The younger Hayden already has 13 scholarship offers and is out to make a name of his own. But it’s obvious the bloodlines are there for him to be outstanding in high school, college and possibly beyond.

Hayden will play running back and cornerback this fall for the Purple Wave. Christian Brothers is coming off an 8-4 season in 2018. On Friday, Hayden talked about what the offer from the Hogs meant to him.

“It meant a lot because my brother plays there and they put a lot of talented running backs and defensive backs in the NFL,” Hayden said.

Chase was third on the Razorbacks in rushing in 2018 with 57 carries for 251 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 11 passes for 61 yards. He is set to possibly have a bigger year in 2019.

Aaron was drafted in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He spent four years in the NFL playing with the San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Vols were the first school to offer the younger Hayden. They extended an offer on June 26, 2018. Dallan talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“Somewhere to be me not Chase’s brother and not Aaron’s son,” Hayden said. “Where I feel the most comfortable with the coaches.”

He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Memphis, Duke, Southern Miss, Florida, Austin Peay, Mississippi State, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Missouri.

He took unofficial visits to such schools as Tennesssee (June 14), Georgia (May 26), Mississippi State (March 23) and Miami (March 3).

Both his brother and dad have talked to Dallan about the recruiting process.

“Told me enjoy the process but don’t get to caught up on it,” Hayden said.

Christian Brothers will open the regular season on Friday, Aug. 23, when they play host to Madison (Ala.) Bob Jones. Hayden is looking for a good season.

“I think our team is going to be pretty good but we will have to wait for the first game,” Hayden said.

Despite having a lost list of offers, Hayden knows there are some things he can work on in addition to what he feels he does well at this point.

“I play full speed on both sides of the ball, Hayden said. “Very physical and athletic. Footwork could approve and ball skills.”

Arkansas has one player, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ryan Winkel, on its roster from Christian Brothers. Chase went to Memphis St. George’s Independent School.