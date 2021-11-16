Arkansas Jumps Four Spots in CFP Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE — Last week, Arkansas came in at No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but following a 16-13 overtime win over LSU they have jumped to No. 21 this week.

The SEC is well represented in this poll. Georgia is No. 1, Alabama No. 2, Ole Miss No. 12, Texas A&M No. 16 and Mississippi State No. 25.

Arkansas will be at Alabama on Saturday and at time they will have played all the teams from the SEC in the rankings. Arkansas lost to Georgia and Ole Miss on the road, but beat Texas A&M at a neutral site and Mississippi State at home.

Arkansas is also No. 21 in the AP Poll and 22 in the Coaches Poll.

Click here for the complete rankings.