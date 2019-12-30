Arkansas’ Jan. 17-19 Recruiting Weekend Will be Loaded One

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 11 prospects slated to be in Fayetteville the Jan. 17-19 weekend for official visits.

It will be the first recruiting weekend following the dead period. Arkansas will enter it with nine players signed and two commitments. Both the verbal pledges are slated to be in Fayetteville that weekend.

Arkansas has verbal pledges from Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County three-star defensive end Jaqualin McGhee, 6-4, 255, and Phenix City (Ala.) Central three-star defensive back Mike Harris, 5-11, 180. McGhee committed to Sam Pittman on Saturday while Harris gave his pledge to the previous staff.

Arkansas will also host two players who signed during the early period. Bryant three-star linebacker Catrell Wallace, 6-6, 210, and Jonesboro three-star linebacker Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 223, will be in Fayetteville. They are two of the top recruits in the state.

Former wide receiver commitment, Marshall (Texas) standout Savion Williams, 6-5, 200, is going to take another visit to Arkansas. He was in Fayetteville on May 3 weekend for an official visit previously. He committed to the Hogs on May 11. He decommitted on Nov. 10 the day that Chad Morris was fired.

He visited SMU the last weekend before the dead period started. Ole Miss and Washington State are recent offers as well. As a senior, Williams completed 41 of 82 passes for 961 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception while playing quarterback. He rushed 91 times for 990 yards and 18 touchdowns while also catching 12 passes for 121 yards and two more touchdowns.

Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne four-star linebacker Brennon Scott, 6-2, 235, committed to Kansas on Aug. 8. Despite the pledge to the Jayhawks he didn’t sign early. Scott wants to see Arkansas again after visiting this past spring for a prospect day.

Another talented recruit slated to be on the campus is Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County Central three-star defensive tackle Montra Edwards, 6-3, 291. He has his three visits set for January. Following Arkansas, Edwards will then go to Missouri the next weekend and then finish up at Maryland the final weekend before the Feb. 5 signing day.

As a senior, Edwards had 134 tackles, including 93 solo, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and blocked a pair of field goals. Edwards is a high priority for defensive coordinator Barry Odom and Pittman.

Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington defensive end-linebacker Eric Thomas, 6-3, 230, is visiting. Thomas will be on commitment watch. He estimates there’s an 80-, 90-percent chance he commits. As a senior, Thomas had 60 tackles, 46 unassisted, 27 for loss, 14.5 sacks, one interception and six forced fumbles. Thomas is being recruited by Rion Rhoades.

West Memphis three-star linebacker Kendarrius Moore, 6-1, 211, was committed to Tulane, but didn’t sign early. Arkansas is now bringing him in for a visit. Moore is also one of the top recruits in Arkansas.

A pair of defensive backs also visiting are Suffield Academy (Conn.) three-star Khari Johnson, 6-0, 184, and Harvey (La.) Helen Cox three-star Raek’Won Starks, 5-10, 175. Johnson is now drawing strong interest from Arizona, Boston College and others. Starks is a teammate of linebacker Kelin Burrle who signed in December.

Arkansas could add more names to the list in coming days and weeks. Arkansas hosted five prospects the weekend of Dec. 13-15. They signed three of them and are still in running for one of the others.

Memphis (Tenn.) Central four-star athlete Darin Turner, 6-3, 206, Memphis White Station three-star offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315, and Broken Arrow (Okla.) defensive back four-star Myles Slusher, 6-0, 181. Memphis University School four-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 315, visited, but still has a trip to Alabama. Harvey Helen Cox three-star safety Donovan Johnson, 6-2, 180, stuck with his commitment to Virginia.