Men:

FAYETTEVILLE – A new season starts this Friday with the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center, and the Arkansas squad will feature plenty of new faces making their Razorback debut.

A live stream of the meet will start at 1 p.m. on SEC Network + (link: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=26712c44-7d0e-4d23-b546-633e45bebda0) while live results are available through FlashResults (link: https://flashresults.com/2023_Meets/Indoor/01-13_ArkInvite/).

The Arkansas Invitational starts at 11 a.m. with the men’s shot put contested in the Fowler Family Training Center portion of the indoor facility and the women’s high jump in the Tyson Center. Running events begin at 1 p.m. with races including distances of 300, 600 and 1,000m in addition to traditional 60, 200, 400 and 800m events.

A combination of newcomers to the Arkansas program arrived from the transfer portal as well as the traditional route from high school. The overall result for the Razorbacks is talent and depth across various event areas.

“With the number of transfers we brought in, they’ve blended in really well and we’ve developed some team cohesion,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam. “Now it’s a question of feathering in all of our guys into the first meet of the season.

“We go from all training for months right into a meet. It may sound easy, but it’s not. We’re back from the winter break and haven’t started school yet. So, it’s a question of being really patient with these guys. This is the start of the season, it’s an important meet, but we’re going to take our time and make sure everyone stays healthy.”

The shot put will include two of three transfers with Jordan West and Rojé Stona along with the multi-event crew led by 2022 Bowerman finalist Ayden Owens-Delerme.

The multi-event group will also compete in the pole vault and includes Yariel Soto Torrado, Daniel Spejcher, Noah Swaby, and Marcus Weaver.

“We have a pitch count with a lot of our elite guys, and that pitch count involves being really careful with when we compete them and how we compete them,” noted Bucknam. “This is our first meet of the year and you will see a couple of our throwers compete and we’re excited to watch that.

“You’ll see more of our athletes in their primary event the closer we get to the Razorback Invitational at the end of January.”

Racing at the 300m distance includes James Benson II, Lance Lang, Jeremy Farr, Connor Washington, Devontie Archer and Phillip Anderson. In the 600m, the Razorbacks will feature Chris Bailey, Tristan LaVan, Ricardo Banks, Jadon Bartholomew, Leroy Russell III, and TJ Tomlyanovich.

The 1,000m race will include Elias Schreml, Ben Shearer, Jacob McLeod, Ryan Murphy, Reuben Reina, Luke George, and Tommy Romanow.

Racing in the mile, Lexington Hilton will make his debut in a Razorback uniform. He will be joined by Patrick Kiprop, Myles Richter, Josh Shearer, and Jack Williams along with the Arkansas crew racing at 1,000m.

Phillip Lemonious leads a crew of Razorbacks in the 60m hurdles that includes Matthew Lewis-Banks, Shaka Bogan, and Brevin Sims.

“We’ve got a lot of fire power,” stated Bucknam. “I have to hand it to my coaches, they’ve done a phenomenal job working the recruiting this summer. We’re excited about this season, and you’ll learn these names as we go through the season.

Arkansas alums scheduled to compete include Austen Dalquist (800m), Andrew Irwin (pole vault), LaQuan Nairn (60m), Collin O’Mara (1,000m), Erich Sullins (weight), and Marqueze Washington (60m).

In regard to the importance the transfer portal process has played in producing a very talented Razorback squad for the 2023 season, various aspects on the UA campus have played a hand in Arkansas utilizing that avenue.

“The portal has worked out really well for us,” said Bucknam. “What it comes down to for me is the basics. We have a great university. It’s a phenomenal school, great location, and our facilities are off the charts. It’s a good vibe, especially with the overall success we’re having in Arkansas athletes from football winning bowl games, men’s basketball in the Elite 8 a couple times, baseball in the College World Series, along with all the winning within our athletic department. It’s the perfect storm of a lot of things coming together for us.

“We’ve won seven of the past eight SEC Championships in track and cross country, so we win a lot in that arena. We compete for national titles. Our kids are having a lot of fun when we compete. Winning those championships has made a difference for us in the portal. It’s a great time to be a Razorback.”

Women:

“We’re very excited as the transfer portal has been very friendly to us,” noted Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “I think we have some real nice additions to blend in with the vast majority of our team from last year that is returning.

“We’ve built a lot of depth and found some exceptional talent to join us. I know Coach Johnson is excited about the cadre of personnel he can take to the line in the sprints and hurdles.”

Britton Wilson, a sprinter and hurdler who was part of 10 Arkansas school records in 2022, will open in the 600m and race in the 4 x 400m relay. Also racing the 600m distance are freshmen Ainsley Erzen, who competed with Razorback soccer in the fall, Kessiah Bemis, and Chachi Gonzalez.

“We’ll get a look at where everybody is at, while not competing in primary events,” stated Harter. “Britton Wilson, for example, will race in the 600m. It’s a matter of blowing off the rust, and not necessarily in their primary event, to kind of ease into competition.

“Ainsley joins us after competing in soccer in the fall. She’s a great competitor, so we’ll see how rusty she is since she didn’t have a traditional fall like most middle-distance runners have, but she definitely had a great soccer season to contribute to the Razorbacks.”

Tiana Wilson will race in the 60m, which marks her first competition since an injury sidelined her at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Joining her in the dash are Daszay Freeman, Joanne Reid, Ariane Linton, and Imani Carpenter.

“We know down the road Tiana is going to be a great asset again to the program,” said Harter. “She has recovered from an Achilles injury she suffered at the 2021 NCAA Championships. So, it’s been a 16-month recovery process and she’s looking better and better with every workout she completes.”

Ackera Nugent makes her Arkansas debut in the 60m hurdles, racing in a venue where she set the World U20 record during the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships while competing with Baylor. Also racing in the hurdles are Bemis, Yoveinny Mota, and Madison Langley-Walker.

The 200m will feature Rosey Effiong, Amber Anning, and Nickisha Pryce along with Carpenter and Linton from the 60m. Competing in the 400m are Paris Peoples, Ashanti Denton, and Aaliyah Pyatt.

Isabel Van Camp leads a crew of Razorbacks at the 1,000m distance while January newcomer Laura Taborda headlines the Arkansas squad in the mile.

Joining Van Camp in the 1,000m are Carmie Prinsloo, Mary Grace Lansing, Lanie Meeks, LilliAnn Nunley, and Lanie Quandt. Also racing the mile distance are Mia Cochran, Mary Ellen Eudaly, Taylor Ewert, Nyah Hernandez, Gracie Hyde, Clair McClune, Heidi Nielson, Julia Paternain, Sydney Thorvaldson, and Adeotte Vaughan.

Vaulting for the Razorbacks this week are Kaitlyn Banas, Bailee McCorkle, Mackenzie Hayward, and Grace Ridgeway along with newcomer Marin Chamberlin.

In the long jump newcomer Langley-Walker joins Macy Owens and Georgia Brain. Sydney Billington returns in the high jump along with Alexis Torns in the triple jump.

Arkanas alums competing include Jada Baylark (60m), Taliyah Brooks (800m, 60m hurdles) and Shafiqua Maloney (600m) along with Razorback volunteer assistant Shamier Little (600m).

“Our men’s and women’s teams are a very united front,” said Harter. “Everybody is super excited that the indoor season is approaching quickly. If we can keep nerves under control in this first competition, we can gain some momentum.

“It will be exciting to see how our newcomers handle wearing the Razorback jersey. It’s a point of honor to put Arkansas across your chest. You inherit a lot of legacy and tradition to uphold. We look forward to those kids answering that expectation.”