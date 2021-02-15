Arkansas Improves To No. 2 After Weekend Of Robust Marks

Strong performances in various events this past weekend moved the Razorbacks into the No. 2 position in the latest USTFCCCA national rating index as Arkansas produced several national top 10 marks.

With the regular season completed, the focus now shifts to the SEC and NCAA Indoor Championships, both of which will be hosted in the Randal Tyson Track Center. The SEC Indoor takes place Feb. 25-27 while the NCAA Indoor will be held March 11-13.

Running the distance medley relay for the first time this season generated a time of 9:34.61 that ranks fifth in the nation. After anchoring the DMR, Amon Kemboi led a crew of four Razorbacks to national qualifying marks in the 5,000m. Kemboi’s 13:38.95 ranks No. 5, and he is followed by Gilbert Boit (13:40.20) at No. 7, Jacob McLeod (13:42.26) at No. 8, and Matt Young (13:42.59) at No. 9.

An improved mark to 7.72 in the 60m hurdles now has Phillip Lemonious ranked fifth while Kieran Taylor’s 1:48.32 now ranks eighth in the 800m. The 4×400 relay crew clocked 3:07.26, which ranks ninth.

Arkansas currently has 20 marks, including both relays, which rank among the national top 16.

USTFCCA National Ratings Index – February 15, 2021

Oreogn; 2. Arkansas; 3. LSU; 4. Florida State; 5. North Carolina A&T; 6. BYU; 7. Ole Miss; 8. Florida; 9. Georgia; 10. Texas Tech; 11. Texas; 12. Tenneseee; 13. Southern California; 14. Alabama; 15. Iowa State; 16. Kentucky; 17. Texas A&M; 18. North Dakota State; 19. Arizona State; 20. Indiana; 21. Oklahoma; 22. South Dakota; 23. TCU; 24. Kansas State; 25. Virginia Tech.

USTFCCCA Conference Ratings Index – February 15, 2021