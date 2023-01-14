FAYETTEVILLE — Former Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell visited Arkansas on Friday and Saturday.

Mitchell, 6-1, 235, considered the Razorbacks out of Butler County (Kan.) Community College in the Class of 2019. But Mitchell opted for Texas instead. He played two seasons with the Longhorns before transferring to Tennessee where he also spent a couple of years.

In 2022 as a redshirt senior, Mitchell recorded 43 tackles, including 21 solo, 0.5 tackle for loss and an interception he returned 48 yards. He had eight tackles against each Georgia and Kentucky. He also added the 0.5 tackle for loss against the Bulldogs.

In his career at Texas and Tennessee, Mitchell had 152 tackles, 81 solo, eight pass breakups, three sacks and an interception.

Mitchell has one season remaining at his new school.