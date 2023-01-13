FAYETTEVILLE — Former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden is at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend.

Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it.

In 2022, Broden caught 32 passes for 506 yards and seven touchdowns. In his career, Broden had caught 74 passes for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In addition to the Hogs, OU and Penn State, Broden has gained offers from Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Houston, West Virginia, Colorado, Washington State, Syracuse and Pitt.

Arkansas has already landed two receivers from the transfer portal as well as a preferred walk-on. The Razorbacks also signed a high school wide receiver. The receivers are needed since Arkansas lost its top four receivers, including tight end Trey Knox, following the 2022 season. Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers are headed to the 2023 NFL Draft. Knox transferred to South Carolina and Ketron Jackson chose Baylor.

Broden is a midterm recruit with two years remaining to play. He played high school football at Detroit (Mich.) West Bloomfield.